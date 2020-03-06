CHIEF executive of Pontypool RFC Ben Jeffreys is taking a temporary leave of absence from the club while he undergoes treatment for depression.

Mr Jeffreys, who has spoken openly about his struggles with mental health in the past, has been admitted to Bristol's Priory Hospital, a statement from the club said.

The statement said he will "give his full focus to addressing these mental health challenges in the coming weeks".

It continued: "Everybody at Pontypool RFC stands behind Ben as he takes this positive step and we look forward to welcoming him back to Pontypool Park as soon as he feels he is ready to return to the club.

"Please remember that #ItsOkayNotToBeOkay and if you are concerned about yourself or a loved one".

The statement also contained details of a number of support services for people suffering with mental health issues, and ends with the #BeKind hashtag, which was created following the death of former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack last month.

Samaritans

Confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.

Phone: ‪116 123 (free 24-hour helpline).

Website: ‪www.samaritans.org.uk

Mind

Promotes the views and needs of people with mental health problems.

Phone: ‪0300 123 3393 (‪Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm).

Website: ‪www.mind.org.uk

Anxiety UK

Charity providing support if you have been diagnosed with an anxiety condition.

Phone: ‪03444 775 774 (‪Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 5.30pm)

Website: ‪www.anxietyuk.org.uk