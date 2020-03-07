WE RECKON most people will have had a disagreement about this at some point in their lives regarding where you should store your ketchup.

Many argue for and against storing it in the fridge but now, thanks to consumer watchdog Which?, we finally have a definitive answer.

After surveying 444 of its members, the team at consumer watchdog, Which?, found that only one in five people check labels for storage advice and best before dates on condiments, which may be where the argument lies - no one knows for sure where to keep their ketchup, as so few people check.

How do you store yours?

Which? members agreed that ketchup should be stored in the cupboard because ingredients such as vinegar and the natural acidity in tomatoes will preserve the ketchup.

The same was found for other condiments, such as HP Sauce, Branston pickle, and sauces like soy and malt vinegar.

For those who have checked the label on your ketchup, you'll know that you're advised to keep it refrigerated once opened, but this is to ensure the taste and quality rather than extend the shelf life.

The team at Heinz say, "Because of its natural acidity, Heinz Ketchup is shelf-stable.

"However, its stability after opening can be affected by storage conditions.

"We recommend that this product, like any processed food, be refrigerated after opening. Refrigeration will maintain the best product quality after opening."

What should go in the fridge?

According to Which?, egg-based items such as mayonnaise and salad cream need to go in the fridge, as do pesto, maple syrup, tartar sauce and redcurrant jelly.

The watchdog said, "We discovered a lot of confusion, misinformation and downright bad habits - including ones that could be putting their health at risk."