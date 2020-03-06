A FORMER police officer jailed for perverting the course of justice will not be allowed to return to policing in the future.

Daniel Preece submitted his resignation from his role as a police constable with Gwent Police on February 26, 2019.

He appeared at Newport Crown Court charged with perverting the course of justice and was sentenced to 24 weeks imprisonment in September 2019.

A special case hearing was held on March 4, at Cardiff Central Police Station, chaired by Chief Constable Matt Jukes, of South Wales Police.

The hearing found allegations that Mr Preece’s conduct amounted to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour –relating to honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct - proven.

The hearing found that the breaches amounted to gross misconduct and that Preece would have been dismissed from the force had he not resigned.

As a result of the hearing, Mr Preece’s details will now be added to the College of Policing Barred list, preventing him from returning to any role in policing in the future.

Mr Preece was jailed after trying to lie his way out of trouble after crashing his car while more than twice over the drink-drive limit.

He tried to sidestep the law and pin the blame on his brother – who was out of the country at the time holidaying in Egypt – to avoid detection.

The 33-year-old, of King Street, Brynmawr, was jailed for 24 weeks in September 2019 after the ex-Police Constable pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Tony Trigg, prosecuting, said Preece came up with an “elaborate story” that his brother had given him a lift home.

He added: “But the whole thing unravelled and he admitted the offence in this court.”

DCC Amanda Blakeman said: “Former officer Preece has been convicted of a criminal offence and his behaviour contradicts the high standards we expect of all our staff whether on or off duty.

"The purpose of the police misconduct process is not just to hold officers to account for their actions; it is to maintain public confidence in the police service, uphold high standards, deter misconduct and protect the public.

"Therefore, it is right that we have continued with these proceedings to ensure that former officer Preece is unable to return to a role in policing in the future.”