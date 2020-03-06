A DEALER who has racked up his third conviction for trafficking class A drugs has been jailed for six years.

Kenode Germain, 35, of Crouch Close, Bettws, Newport, was caught with cocaine, heroin and cannabis after he was stopped travelling in a car on Corporation Road.

Prosecutor David Pugh told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant also had nearly £7,000 in cash.

Germain pleaded guilty to possession of class A and class B drugs with intent to supply on January 10.

He also admitted handling stolen goods in the form of a £20,000 Audi Q3 which had been stolen in a burglary and had false plates.

The car had the same registration number as another model whose owner kept receiving parking tickets and London congestion charge fines.

The prosecutor told the judge Germain had cocaine which had a purity of 78 per cent and crack cocaine at 67 per cent.

Mr Pugh said the defendant had seven previous convictions for 16 offences.

In 2007, he was jailed for four years for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Germain was sent to prison for 44 months at Cardiff Crown Court in 2017 for supplying heroin.

His latest offending was committed whilst he was on licence.

Gareth Williams, representing Germain, said his client’s best mitigation were his early guilty pleas.

He told the court that the father-of-five had struggled to find work after coming out of jail and had succumbed to temptation of pursuing “old habits”.

Judge Daniel Williams told Germain: “Not long after you were released from your last sentence, you were at it again.

“You played for high stakes Mr Germain and, as you know, you’ve lost.”

The defendant is set to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on May 22.