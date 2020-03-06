THE interim chief executive of Caerphilly Council is expected to be given the job permanently, following the sacking of Anthony O’Sullivan in October after a six-year row over pay.

The authority has been without a permanent chief executive since Mr O'Sullivan was suspended in 2013 in a row over pay rises given to senior officers. The scandal - which cost taxpayers more than £4 million - finally came to an end in October when Mr O'Sullivan was sacked.

Christina Harrhy has served as the council's interim chief executive since January 2018, and now the Argus understands, following an interview process, the authority's appointments committee has named her as its preferred candidate to take on the role on a permanent basis.

A source said two candidates were considered, and Ms Harrhy came out on top.

A full council meeting will take place next week to vote on the appointment.

Before the full council makes a decision on the appointment, councillors will vote on whether the meeting should be held in public.

In a report, officers recommended that the meeting should take place in private because the appointments process has not yet concluded and the applicants have a right to privacy.

If appointed, Ms Harrhy will see her salary reduced by nearly £4,000.

As the interim chief executive, Ms Harrhy’s annual salary is £143,949. However, in November, the full council passed a motion to reduce the new chief executive’s salary to a flat rate of £140,000 per annum.

Ms Harrhy has spent more than two years in the interim role after taking over from Chris Burns in January 2018.

Before that, Ms Harrhy was the corporate director for communities at the council and had has previously held roles with Carmarthenshire and Torfaen councils.

Caerphilly council declined to comment.