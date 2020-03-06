UPDATE 5.05pm: The B4591 road is very busy northbound through Rogerstone, Pontymister, Risca and Cross Keys as a result of the A467 northbound closure. please allow more time for your journey.

UPDATE 4.50pm: The A467 remains closed northbound, and as a consequence, traffic is heavier than usual northbound in Cross Keys.

UPDATE 4.42pm: Emergency Services are at the scene and Gwent Police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible and find an alternative route for your journey.

UPDATE 4.40pm: Traffic is queuing back more than four miles northbound on the A467, to the Chartist Drive junction at Rogerstone.

A CRASH involving two vehicles is causing queuing traffic on the A467 at the Full Moon roundabout Cross Keys.

One lane is blocked due to the crash and debris on the road.

Traffic is queuing back northbound to the Ochrwyth roundabout at Risca.