THESE six criminals were handed jail sentences for a range of offences recently.

Here we look at their crimes and punishment.

Justyn Hugh

Former boxing champion Justyn Hugh, who led a double life as a drugs gang boss, is back behind bars after he was convicted of stalking.

The 36-year-old, of Gore Street, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

He had not long been free after serving a 10-year prison sentence for heading a £500,000 operation to bring cocaine into South Wales.

Kyle Bird

Drug dealer Kyle Bird was locked up for three years for trafficking both cocaine and crack cocaine.

The 33-year-old, of Park Road, Penygarn, Pontypool, was jailed at Newport Crown Court after he admitted possessing the class A drugs with intent to supply.

The offences were committed in his home town on August 27, 2019.

Dylan Coffin

Knifeman Dylan Coffin assaulted his victim at a city centre McDonald's restaurant.

The 26-year-old, of Church Street, Newport, was jailed for 16 months after he admitted causing actual bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon.

The offences were committed at the McDonald's on Newport’s High Street on January 19.

Matthew Ross Batt

Matthew Ross Batt, 35, of Bargoed, was jailed for four years and six months and made the subject of a 10-year restraining order after he pleaded guilty to stalking.

Outside Cardiff Crown Court, Detective Constable Mark Price, the officer in the case, said: “I would like to thank the victim for their strength and willingness to support this prosecution.

“The seriousness of the offence has been reflected in the sentence handed down.”

David Owen

Lee Powell

CROOKED councillor David Owen joined forces with his partner in crime, career criminal Lee Powell, to steal high value agricultural equipment from Monmouthshire.

They conspired together over the theft of a £9,000 John Deere Gator 4x4 vehicle from a farm in Abergavenny.

Independent Bridgend county councillor Owen, 54, was jailed for three years and Powell, 33, of Waunheulog, Nantyglo, was locked up for two years.