GWENT Police are appealing for information to find Bradley Hemmings who has been recalled to a young offender institution.

Hemmings, aged 18, who has links to Cwmbran, was released from custody last month.

He has been recalled after breaching his licence conditions.

Anyone with any information on whereabouts can call 101 quoting reference 2000071938 or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also contact Gwent Police via direct message through their Facebook and Twitter pages.