WORKERS at a manufacturing facility in Abercarn have voted overwhelmingly to support strike action in a dispute over pay.

Unite members working at Stately-Albion in the town will commence industrial action, with an overtime ban starting on Friday, March 13.

This will be followed by a series of nine one-day strikes throughout April and May.

Regional officer for Unite Andy McDowall commented: “Unite is extremely concerned at Stately-Albion’s intransigence in not offering our members any pay increase at all.

"Our members have been left with no other option than to take strike action.

"The feeling amongst the workforce is one of anger and frustration.

"We are hopeful that the employer will take stock of the feelings of its employees and return to the negotiating table with a reasonable pay offer.

"Our members work extremely hard in what is a very physically demanding environment and produce a fantastic product.

"It is only fair that they and their families share in some of the rewards that directors and managers already reap from their hard work.”

Stately-Albion were contacted for comment.