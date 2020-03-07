AN ex-boyfriend who shattered his victim’s jaw after trying to get her to drop charges over a domestic violence allegation faces a long jail sentence.

Nathan Smith’s victim was left “distressed” and her mouth pouring with blood after the violent attack last Hallowe'en.

The 32-year-old, of Waun Road, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and doing an act intending to pervert the course of justice.

Prosecutor Nuhu Gobir told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant had attempted to persuade her to retract a complaint she made against him.

He said: “It was a volatile relationship that lasted nine months and one in which he was controlling of her.”

An alleged domestic violence incident took place in October 2019 and the defendant met her later that month and tried to get her to “drop the charges”.

After bombarding her with texts and phone calls in the early hours of the morning on October 31, the woman went to his house to confront him.

Mr Gobir said: “When she tried to leave, he stood on the front door to stop her from going.

“She then felt a blow to the right side of her face causing her to fall to the floor.

“Whilst on the floor, he hit her again to her face and she felt her jaw move and she began to bleed from her mouth.”

The court was told she had metal plates inserted in her jaw after undergoing surgery at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital.

Mr Gobir said: “The victim is described as being distressed when she went to a friend’s house.

“The defendant turned up. He was drinking from a bottle of whisky and was arrested.”

Hilary Roberts, mitigating, said his client wanted to be sentenced after entering his guilty pleas.

But Judge Daniel Williams adjourned the case for a victim impact statement to be prepared and an up-to-date medical report of the complainant’s injuries.

Smith will discover his fate on Friday, March 20, and was remanded in custody.