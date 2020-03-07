Inspirational speaker Luke Rees left school with four GCSEs and was told by teachers he wouldn't amount to anything. He spoke with THOMAS MOODY about how he turned his life around and now uses his experience of mental health problems growing up to help young people in similar situations.

LUKE Rees, 23, said his mental health problems led his teachers at Brynmawr Foundation School to believe he was misbehaving and looking for attention - and it wasn't until he opened up with his family that things began to improve.

"As a young person I was quite confident and happy and as if I had no issues in life," he said. "People thought I was happy and nothing was affecting me, but I was actually good at hiding it and I chose to bottle these feelings up.

"I thought if I pushed them down, they weren’t going to affect me.

"The first thing I did was stop going to school, as that was one of the main things that caused my anxiety. I would then be depressed all evening about not going to school and would be anxious about going to school the next day. It was a vicious circle.

"A lot of people at school thought I was just sick all the time. But it wasn't a physical problem, it was a mental problem.

"When my teachers saw me run out of class they just thought I was misbehaving. A lot of my teachers said I wouldn’t amount to anything, as I couldn’t stay in school.

"It took me to the point where I thought the only way out was suicide, as I had made this a journey where I was on my own. My family and friends were always there for me but I didn’t want to make it their problem.

"I was so scared to share this with people as I thought they would be scared or think less of me.

"There came a point where I realised things had to change.

(Luke Rees has worked with more than 50,000 children as a inspirational speaker. Picture: Luke Rees.)

"One day, an advert came on the TV while I was sat down eating dinner with my family. It was an advert from Time to Change Wales. The TV screen went black and we all thought the TV had broken. There was a young person talking about their mental health problems.

"I decided if they can share their story so openly, then I could too. My family’s response took me by shock.

"They said: ‘Luke, tell us something we don’t know.’

"This was such a weight off my shoulders. I didn’t tell them everything at first, just a bit at a time."

Mr Rees said one of his teachers, Mark Howells, was instrumental in helping him find something he could use to turn his life around.

"The change came about by finding something I was passionate about, and I found mine through sport," he said. "There was one teacher in particular, Mark Howells, who saw the potential in me and said I should try this sports leadership course.

(Luke Rees taking part in The Queen's Baton Relay ahead of the Commonwealth Games. Picture: Luke Rees.)

"He convinced me and that was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life.

"It made me realise I could be confident and speak in front of people and show leadership skills.

"I’m dyslexic and I remember one reading exam where I couldn’t read out loud in front of the class. The teacher thought I was just misbehaving. Mr Howells invited that teacher to watch me at the sports leadership class and it showed them I was a completely different person with a ball or a whistle in my hand.

"The lowest my attendance ever got was 35 per cent in Year Nine. In Year 10, after I had started the sports leadership course, it had risen to 90 per cent.

"I went on to leave school with four GCSEs, but fortunately someone took a chance on me so I could go to Coleg Gwent.

(The Young Trustees meet HRH Prince of Wales at the IWill Campaign Advisory Council Meeting. Picture: Luke Rees)

"College was the first opportunity for me to prove people wrong. I left college with three distinction stars. From there, I went to the University of South Wales.

"I didn’t go to university for an education; I didn’t go to university for a social life; I did it to study something I was passionate about, sports leadership, and also to throw myself into as many opportunities as I could to try new things.

"After graduating from University with a First Class Honours Degree, I applied for a role at Sport Wales. I didn’t get it, so I called them to ask why, and they told me it was because I had no experience outside of sport. So I decided to focus on areas outside of sport, looking more at other things I am passionate about - like mental health.

"I found myself travelling all around the UK saying yes to as many experiences as I could.

"I found that one experience would lead me to making a contact or to another experience. I built up a good network of contacts through this, and sent off about 30 emails hoping one of these CEOs I had worked with would take a chance on me.

"Only three replied to me and none of them offered me a job. That was a real setback for me."

(Luke Rees speaks at schools to encourage pupils to unlock their potential. Picture: Luke Rees.)

However Mr Rees used this setback to develop his own business, inspiring young people to make that change in their lives.

"I decided I would use this as a chance to do something I was passionate about," he said. "It was dark and it was scary starting my own business, Luke Rees Inspires, but now I have worked with more than 50,000 children to help inspire them and unlock their potential.

"Because of my background, I can relate to young people. I am not trying to sell myself, I am just trying to talk about my experiences and how that relates to them.

"The biggest thing that’s stood out to me is the influence and impact on people. When you are standing in front of 200 people talking that can be very hard.

"When you leave a stage or a school, you never know how or if you have helped them, but I have found some young people message me afterwards saying how I have helped them.

"When I get home and get a message from someone opening up their heart and talking about how I have helped them, it warms my heart.

"When you read those messages I’m reassured that I am doing the right thing.

"After one talk I did, a few days later I got a message from a father. His son had gone home and talked about his problems with him. That meant a lot to know I had not only made an impact on that young person’s life, but his family’s lives as well.

"It actually brought a tear to my eye."

(Luke Rees (left) at 10 Downing Street for World Mental Health Day. Picture: Luke Rees.)

Looking back over his short time as a motivational speaker, Mr Rees recalled being invited to speak at 10 Downing Street for World Mental Health Day was one of his highlights.

"Back in 2018, I was given a 10 Downing Street Points of Light Award. To know someone like the Prime Minister knew about the work I was doing and the impact I was having is amazing.

"I was invited to 10 Downing Street to speak on World Mental Health Day and met Theresa May, having the opportunity to talk to the Prime Minister about the importance of educating young people inside of the education system about the benefits of activities such as youth social action and physical activity can have on mental well-being."