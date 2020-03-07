A MAN is set to stand trial later this year accused of rape and child sex offences.

Rhys Merrifield, 27, pleaded not guilty to 11 alleged offences which are claimed to have occurred in Torfaen.

He denied four counts of rape, four counts of sexual activity with a child and three of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Merrifield, of Swanton Road, Erith, Bexley, London, is due to stand trial on August 17.

The defendant was granted conditional bail by Judge Daniel Williams after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.