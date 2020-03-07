A MUM-OF-TWO is taking on the challenge of swimming the equivalent of width of the English Channel.

Sian Jones, 40, from Blackwood, is taking the challenge, which will see her swim 22 miles, as part of Swim 22 to raise money for Diabetes UK.

Mrs Jones was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes earlier this year. The University of South Wales digital content coordinator said: “I have fibromyalgia but was getting more tired than usual and I had constant migraines, so I wasn’t surprised that something was wrong.

“I was still shocked to find out I had Type 2 diabetes. I think this is the result of years of abusing my body with food and lack of exercise.”

It was this diagnosis and realisation that prompted Mrs Jones to take on the challenge – where she will swim 22 miles.

“My diagnosis and Swim22 prompted me to take action," she said. "Instead of eating biscuits and chocolates in the evening, I am swimming and eating healthily.”

She is seeing the effects already n both her body and her mind. Mrs Jones said: “I feel I have a lot more energy, am more relaxed and my joints don’t ache as much.

“The pool is my space and a way of getting peace and quiet and let it all wash your worries away.”

The challenge runs between February 22 and May 22 and can be completed any time in this period.

National director of Diabetes UK Cymru Dai Williams said: “We are delighted that Sian is making a splash for Diabetes UK. Swim22 is perfect if you want to challenge yourself to get fitter at your own pace and in your own time.”

At the moment, there are 198,883 people living with diabetes in Wales and 90 per cent have type 2 diabetes.

You can sponsor Mrs Jones by visiting https://swim22.diabetes.org.uk/pages/sian-12