A WIDE wide variety of shows are coming up at Cwmbran’s Congress Theatre over the next two months.

Between Wednesday, March 11, and Saturday, March 14, the Congress Youth Theatre will be performing Fiddler on The Roof.

They will be providing their take on the musical written by Joseph Stein, Sheldon Harnick and Jerry Bock.

Performances will start at 7pm and tickets cost £11.

Fiddler on the Roof by the Congress Youth Theatre

Theatre Adhoc will be bringing their performance of My Mother Said I Never Should to the Congress Theatre on Tuesday, March 17, and the following day.

The story was written by Charlotte Keatley and looks at four generations of women from the same family and their interactions across a seven-decade period.

Tickets are £9 for the 7.15pm performances.

Theatre Adhoc's new performance of My Mother Said I Never Should

Welsh legend Owen Money will be back at the Congress Theatre for a two-day stint starting on Friday, March 20, with his Jukebox Heroes 3 show.

He will be joined by his band The Travelling Wrinklies through tributes to the likes of musical legends The Beach Boys, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Nina Simone, Neil Diamond and Tina Turner. Alex John, Katie Mittell, Jeff Phillips and Sara Jones will be bringing the stars to life.

Owen Money is back at the Congress Theatre for the instalmentllment of his Jukebox Heroes

It follows the success of Owen Money’s first Jukebox Heroes in 2016 and second in 2018 and will see him bring his Welsh wit to the stage.

Tickets for the 7.30pm performances are £18.

On Saturday, April 4, Purple Zeppelin, the ultimate tribute to seminal rock bands Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple will be bringing the best bits of both bands to the crowd.

The band have featured on a BBC TV documentary titled The Joy of the Guitar Riff and they will be bringing the riffs to the stage for more than 30 classic rock songs, costume changes and raw energy.

Tickets for the 7.30pm show are £20 for adults and £18 for over 60s and students.

Scott Alexander will be performing in the lounge of the theatre on Wednesday, April 15. He will be joined by supporting singers Onyx and will be performing music through the years.

Tickets for the 2pm performance are £8 and there will also be tea, coffee and biscuits served at the end of the performance.

Thursday, April 16 will see acclaimed songwriter Mal Pope reflect on a career that has included recording with Elton John at Abbey Road, touring with Art Garfunkel and Belinda Carlisle and creating the music for film Jack to a King and musicals Cappuccino Girls and Amazing Grace.

Mal Pope

He will also be performing songs that he wrote for the likes of Cliff Richard, The Hollies and the duets recorded with Bonnie Tyler and Aled Jones. The intimate evening will also feature the chance to ask questions about the stories and inspirations behind the songs.

It will start at 7.30pm and tickets are £15 for adults and £12 for children under 12 and the over 60’s.

The Miss Inspiration 2020 pageant will be held at the Theatre on Saturday, April 18. The pageant will see females of all ages, shapes, sizes and statuses compete to be crowned Miss Inspiration in each age group.

The 2019 winners of the Miss Inspiration categories with pageant director Lydia and Celena. Photo: TimFox Photography

Tickets for the event – which starts at 6.30pm – are £15 for adults and £12 for children aged 12 and under.

Tickets for all the events are available by popping into the theatre, calling 01633 868239 or by visiting http://congresstheatre.co.uk/whats-on/