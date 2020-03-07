10.15am: A467 Northbound has re-opened and traffic has returned to normal.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9:57am: The road remains closed and there is still heavy traffic in the area.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The A467 Northbound in Abercarn has been closed this morning due to an accident at around 8.30am.

Traffic is moving slowly near The Rising Sun pub.

Traffic services are advising drivers to use alternative routes.

Updates to follow.