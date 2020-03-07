PEOPLE in Monmouthshire are among the most active in Wales - while their neighbours in Blaenau Gwent are among the least active, new data has shown.

According to a study by Medicspot, an online video conferencing system for patients and GPs, Monmouthshire was the fourth most active place in Wales, with 60 per cent of adults meeting or exceeding government guidelines for exercise, higher than the average for Wales.

But in Blaenau Gwent, just 46 per cent of people are classified as active.

Seventeen per cent of children and adolescents meet the physical activity guidelines in Blaenau Gwent, compared to 18 per cent for Monmouthshire.

The government recommends adults should do a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity a week to stay healthy.

Dr Johnson D'souza, medical director at Medicspot, said: “It's important for our health that we all get at least 150 minutes of moderate activity a week, such as from riding a bike or brisk walking.

“It's very encouraging to see Monmouthshire residents rising to this challenge.”

NHS guidelines advise that 75 minutes of vigorous intensity activity can give similar health benefits to 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity.

“Vigorous intensity activity makes you breathe hard and fast. This includes running, skipping, riding a bike uphill, and sports like football, rugby and netball”, explained Dr D'souza.

The report suggests that a significant number of adolescents are not doing enough exercise, with only 47 per cent meeting the minimum criteria across the country.

Among children and young people in the county, 18 per cent are classified as physically active, in line with the average for Wales.

It is recommended that children and young people aged five to 18 should be physically active for an average of at least an hour per day across the week.

“It’s important to encourage children and adolescents to get involved in a variety of different types of physical activity to establish positive habits that they can carry through into adulthood”, says Dr D'souza.

A physically active lifestyle has been shown to help reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease and stroke.

Regular exercise has also been associated with a reduced risk of diabetes, obesity and certain types of cancer, as well as having a positive effect on mental health.

Recent estimates suggest that physical inactivity directly costs the NHS around £900 million per year.

This data and more information can be accessed in an interactive table via https://www.medicspot.co.uk/reports/active-2020.