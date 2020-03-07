A CAERPHILLY youth centre is on the brink of closure.

SYDIC is a youth centre that has been a vital part of the community for the past 22 years, providing a safe space for young people in Senghenydd and nearby areas, giving the young people the chance to get their voices heard through podcasts, their youth committee and access to support from youth workers.

The centre also provides access to the internet, a pool table, music sessions, arts and crafts and hot food, while members of the youth group have won prizes for two of the three animated films they have created with Gritty Realism.

The centre provides a range of activities including adventure days. Picture: Terri Carpenter

But, since the Welsh Government's anti-poverty programme Communities First was scrapped in 2018, it has found itself strapped for cash. The centre has already had to reduce its opening times from 10am-9pm four days a week to three evenings a week, and staff have said they are concerned they may now be faced with closure.

Part of an activity day held by the centre in the Summer. Picture: Terri Carpenter

Director Terri Carpenter said: “It is a multi-faceted engagement project that works in partnership with the young people and the local community to promote community development, cohesion and sustainability.

“The project has been heralded as a best practice organisation and is the main youth support service for the Aber Valley region of Caerphilly County Borough.

“At present, we have approximately 40 per cent of the local young people directly accessing our services on a regular basis.

“However, since the end of Communities First, we have been severely underfunded and are now close to disappearing.”

Ms Carpenter is worried about the impact it could have on the young people who use the group. She said: “Because of the current economic policy, our centre, and third sector youth support services are in crisis.

“Any young person in a disadvantaged area is being robbed of the support and opportunities that well-funded youth work provides and we want to highlight that this economic policy is killing the potential of a considerable proportion of the future generation.

“At present, as well as 40 per cent of local young people using our services on a regular basis, we have had 180 young people access our frontline youth centre provision in the last six months. We have also had a large increase in young people from across the Caerphilly area accessing its services.

“This suggests that youth provisions like SYDIC are becoming harder for young people to access. We are currently welcoming children of our former members, which shows that it would be a local tragedy if we were to cease to exist.”