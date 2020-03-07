FORMER Wales international Matthew J Watkins has died at the age of 41.

The 18-times capped centre, who was inducted into Newport’s hall of fame in 2018, was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 when it was discovered in his pelvis.

Two years ago the cancer spread to his spine and earlier this year it was discovered in his head between the brain and skull.

Watkins, who was from Blackwood and went on to have two campaigns at the Dragons between 2009 and 2011, played youth rugby for Newbridge and Pontllanfraith.

He became a popular figure at Rodney Parade with the Black and Ambers, making 121 appearances for the club, scoring 35 tries and helping Newport lift the WRU National Cup in 2001.

Watkins, who went on to become an agent, made his Wales debut against Italy in Rome in 2003 with the last of his 18 caps coming against Argentina in Buenos Aires three years later.

He was married to Stacey and had two sons, Sior and Tal.

The bravest man I’ve met, never complained, always positive and fought it head on, always with a smile and a joke, just so brave butt, thoughts are with Stacey and the boys #legend 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/6POrQfu9WK — elliot dee (@elliotdee2) March 7, 2020

Heart breaking news this morning about a legend of a bloke that has lost his long fight with a horrible disease. As long as I live will the absolute character that was MJ be in my memories. Nos dda mate 😢 — Ian Gough (@VanGough4) March 7, 2020

RIP Matthew. What a lovely guy who took on cancer with courage and always had a smile on his face. @Velindre. Lived life to the full and was always smiling. Thoughts and prayers are with his family and close friends. #Putsthingsintoperspective pic.twitter.com/h60LTrvCZD — Jonathan Davies OBE (@JiffyRugby) March 7, 2020

Gutted to hear the passing of Mj this morning thoughts are with his family class player and one of rugby’s great characters #gonetosoon #ripmate — Dan Lydiate (@dan_lydiate) March 7, 2020