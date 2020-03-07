GWENT Cats Protection is looking for a loving, indoor home for adorable Alfred.

Alfred has been tested positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) and needs a comfortable, stable, happy environment with love and companionship.

Alfred is a three-to-four-year-old ginger boy needing a very special home as an indoor-only cat. The charity is looking for very experienced owners who will give him lots of time to settle as initially he is very timid. No children or dogs for this lovely boy.

Alfred needs an indoor home

FIV cats need to be protected from infection and stress, most don’t display any symptoms at all and live long and healthy lives. It’s a virus that affects the cat’s immune system slowly over a matter of years and is specific only to cats.

The virus can be caught by other cats through severe cat bites and sometimes through mating and mother cats can pass it onto their kittens, so neutering is a vital protection against catching FIV. It cannot be passed on to dogs or humans.

As with any indoor cats, the environment needs to be interesting for them with plenty of toys and activities to keep them mentally and physically active.

If you have any questions or concerns about your own cats, or would like to offer Alfred the loving home he deserves, call 0345 371 2747, email info@gwent.cats.org.uk or visit www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch