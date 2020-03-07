Being confined to a wheelchair certainly doesn't mean there's no opportunity to take part in sports - and the Dragons Wheelchair Rugby Team are a shining example of the value of disability sports. DAN BARNES found out more.

MEMBERS of a wheelchair rugby team set up just over a year ago have waxed lyrical about the benefits the sport - and the camaraderie it provides - can bring.

The Dragons Wheelchair Rugby Team, which is affiliated with the Dragons Rugby professional team, launched in 2019 and is a not-for-profit organisation based at Cwmbran Stadium.

The organisation is made up of volunteers offering wheelchair sports to people with disabilities in South East Wales, and currently loans rugby wheelchairs with support from Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby and Disability Sport Wales.

They recently gained the support of Dragon Taxis, who have agreed a sponsorship deal to help the organisation purchase training kit for the team. Torfaen Leisure are also a sponsor.

"We started as come-and-try sessions and grew from there," said Mike Weedall of the club.

"We have 10 regulars and a few more besides.

The Dragons Wheelchair Rugby Team

"We’re hoping to go into the league next time it starts up. Funding was the main thing stopping us this time around."

The team have recently played friendly matches against Bristol Bears and also against Hereford.

"It’s all good practice," said Mr Weedall.

However, it is not only physical benefits which can come from playing the sport. Mr Weedall added that it was as much a social gathering as a competitive one.

"In terms of mental health this is a massive benefit," he said.

"I’d love to do it five days a week if I could.

"It’s such a positive thing. If you come, no matter what is wrong, we will help you through it.

"I call us all a family. I know I can call on any of these guys if I have a problem. There’s always someone to talk to.

"It’s more than just a sport. We’re all there for each other."

The Dragons Wheelchair Rugby Team

Assistant coach Lyndon Price echoed this statement saying that the club was made up of "like-minded people all striving for the same goal".

"It doesn’t half give you a lift," he said.

"We’re all boosting each other all the time. This two hours on a Tuesday is so important.

"We’re getting there in terms of the game. The whole team is trying really hard. It’s one step at a time."

He said that the team were hoping to recruit a few famous faces, including the Dragons' Richard Hibbard, as ambassadors to help publicise the sport and grow to the next level.

Team coach Ieuan Coombes has been a fan of the Dragons all his life and said that the chance to coach the wheelchair team was "a massive honour".

"It’s such a great opportunity for people," he said.

"Some of our players hadn’t played sport before so to see their development is just what you want.

"The club’s growing really well at the moment."

The Dragons Wheelchair Rugby Team

He said the door was always open for people to come and have a look to see if it’s for them.

"There’s a misconception that the game is too rough, but once they’re through the door they never leave," he joked.

"For me as a coach it’s about an individual’s experience.

"Even if it’s just to get fit. It doesn’t have to be competitive; we want to be open for everybody."

The club train on Tuesdays from 5pm to 7pm at Cwmbran Stadium.

To find out more about the Dragons Wheelchair Rugby Team, search Dragons Wheelchair Rugby Team on Facebook or Twitter.