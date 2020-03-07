A TEENAGER has been warned he faces going to a young offender institution after he pleaded guilty to heroin trafficking charges.

Owen Pitcher, 18, of Pontfaen Road, Newport, admitted possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and offering to supply a class A drug.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to possessing criminal property in the form of more than £2,000 in cash.

Pitcher’s barrister Gareth Williams successfully applied for sentence to be adjourned so that a pre-sentence report could be prepared by the Probation Service into his client.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that the defendant has no previous convictions and he committed the offences when he was 17.

The prosecution was represented by Rachel Knight.

Judge Richard Twomlow warned Pitcher that “all sentencing option are open” when he returns to court on March 27.

The defendant was granted conditional bail.