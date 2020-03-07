NEWPORT County AFC manager Michael Flynn has played down an altercation with Morecambe coach Barry Roche after today’s 1-0 home win at Rodney Parade.

Both sets of players and coaching staff were involved in a scuffle on the pitch after the final whistle and Flynn held his hand to his head after a confrontation with goalkeeper Roche, who recently joined Derek Adams coaching staff following a stint in caretaker charge earlier in the season.

But the Exiles boss laughed off the incident in his post-match interview.

“It was just handbags,” said Flynn. “They were disappointed to lose the game and it was just a coming together of two players, really. That was it.

“I was just winding them up. I didn’t hold my face. I rubbed my head.

“It was nothing. It was just typical bravado on the football pitch.

“Nobody is really going to clock someone or punch somebody, it’s not going to happen.

“It was just a coming together and I just separated two players. That was it.”

