POLICE are appealing for the public’s help to catch a man on the run who has links to Newport.

Paul Newall, 54, is wanted after being recalled to prison and for breaching a court order.

MORE NEWS

South Wales Police say he has links to Newport, Swansea and Essex.

If you see him, call them on 101 and quote the reference number 2000008445.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.