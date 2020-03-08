A DRUG dealer expecting his first child was handed a suspended prison sentence after a judge heard he had “bucked up his ideas” and stayed out of trouble for nearly a year.

Daniel Jackson, 25, of Hatherleigh, Newport, was caught after a police suspect’s phone linked him to cannabis trafficking, prosecutor Pamela Kaiga said.

He pleaded guilty to five counts of offering to supply a class B drug between December 2018 and April 2019.

MORE NEWS

Miss Kaiga told Cardiff Crown Court the defendant had 14 previous convictions, including five for drug-related offences.

He received an eight-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, and 80 hours of unpaid work last December for possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Ben Waters, representing Jackson, said: “He was selling for financial gain but the majority went to fund his own misuse.

“The defendant has not troubled the court for nearly a year. He is still, at 25, a young man whose circumstances have changed quite considerably since 2017 and 2019.

“He is expecting his first child in July. He has completed 80 per cent of his unpaid work. He has certainly bucked up his ideas.”

Judge Daniel Williams said that had Jackson been sentenced for both set of convictions in December 2019, he would not have been sent into custody.

He sent the defendant into custody for four months, suspended for 12 months.

Jackson was also ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Judge Williams told him: “If you stay out of trouble for the next 12 months and complete the requirements of the sentence, that will be an end to this.”

But he warned the defendant that he would be resentenced for this matter should he commit a crime within that time.