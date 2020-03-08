A NEW children's history book celebrating Wales' most inspiring women has been announced by Cadw.

Welsh Women Making History will tell the tale of some of the most important women in the county's history, along with 12 contemporary portraits by up-and-coming Welsh illustrator Efa Lois.

Published in celebration of International Women’s Day, the book and its portraits reimagine some of Wales’ favourite historical figures as they might have been in the 21st century – from Gwenllian as a women’s rights activist to Siwan as a Welsh politician.

Three of the women celebrated are Betty Campbell, Wales’ first black headteacher from Butetown, Cardiff, Haley Gomez MBE, astrophysician at Cardiff University who was brought up near Barry and Augusta Hall, Lady of Llanover House in Abergavenny.

Senior digital and publications manager at Cadw, Erin Lloyd Jones said: “For centuries, out history books have concentrated heavily on the achievements of men – from the likes of fierce Welsh leader, Owain Glyndŵr to founder of the NHS, Aneurin Bevan.

“While these people are certainly worth celebrating, we must not overlook the accomplishments of the many women who have shaped our country too.

“By drawing attention to just a handful of impressive women from Wales’ past and present, we hope to help challenge stereotypes and inspire future generations to become whatever they want to be – regardless of their background or gender”.

The Welsh Women Making History book is available to pre-order for £2.95 online at https://www.cadwmembership.service.gov.wales/products/welsh-women-making-history-2/ and will be available at the following Cadw gift shops soon: Caerphilly Castle, Blaenavon Ironworks, Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths, Tintern Abbey, Chepstow Castle.