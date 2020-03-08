FOR this week’s Five of the Best, we asked our readers where there favourite independent shops were in Gwent.

Here’s what you chose:

Ruby Lou’s Baby Boutique

(From @rubylousboutique on Facebook)

A luxury Spanish and traditional clothing and accessories shop, based on Chepstow Road, for babies up to 10 years old. Started by Lauren James, who hand-made items for her two little girls.

Brands include Patachou, Babidu, Chua, Babylis and Emile et Rose which is worn by the Royal Family.

Hetty’s Baby Boutique

(Picture shows their previous Newport Arcade shop)

Since opening in July 2018, the boutique has since expanded from Newport Arcade and is now located on Commercial Street.

The baby clothing store is owned by Charlotte Jones and has focuses on Spanish-inspired clothing.

Find them on Facebook at @hettysbabyboutique

Marina’s Newport Babywear

(From @Marinasnewportbabywear on Facebook)

Located on Commercial Street, this shop is specialised in baby and kids’ clothes. They are currently selling Welsh short and t-shirt sets from 0-6m up to four years.

Black Bear Market

Once based on Skinner Street, and called Black Bear Vintage, this Newport-based retailer sells everything vintage, retro and wonderful online.

Find them on Facebook at @BlackBearMarket

Orchard Clothing

(From @Orchardupto26 on Facebook)

This shop is based in Chepstow on Moor Street and sells women’s clothing up to a size 26 – as well as jewellery, handbags, umbrellas, scarves and much more.

They also sell a selection of men’s clothing.