FOLLOWING the summer release of their sublime sophomore album Life After, a sold-out November UK and European tour and the announcement of their first ever North American tour, London Band Palace will be headlining Cardiff Tramshed on Friday, March 20.

Life After follows Palace’s acclaimed 2016 debut album So Long Forever and includes the heart-wrenching Heaven Up There (Lauren Laverne’s ‘Headphones Moment’ on BBC 6 Music) and current single Running Wild.

It’s a profoundly candid album from the band who have built a loyal global fanbase for their uniquely bittersweet arrangements. After demoing the tracks at their Tottenham studio The Arch, Palace turned to Catherine Marks (2018’s UK Producer of the Year; St Vincent, Wold Alice and PJ Harvey) at Willesden’s Assault & Battery studios and Luke Smith (Foals, Slow Club) at Jump Studios in Tottenham to record the album in summer 2018.

Leo Wyndham, Matt Hodges and Rupert Turner have been friends since they were 13 and released their acclaimed debut EP Lost In The Night in 2014, followed by the Chase The Light EP the following year and their debut album So Long Forever in 2016.

Having built a dedicated live following through mesmerising shows at some of the country’s finest venues, Palace played some of the world’s biggest festivals last summer before an autumn tour culminating at their biggest show ever at a sold-out Camden Roundhouse.