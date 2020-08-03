South Wales Argus
Coronavirus: Latest updates as two more cases confirmed in Wales

Coronavirus: Updates as two more cases confirmed in Wales

By Andy Rutherford

    An online symptom checker has been launched in Wales, as the virus tightens its grip across the UK and Europe

