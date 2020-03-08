AN UNCLE is to go on trial this summer accused of assaulting his nephew.

Gethin Prout, 44, of Taliesin, Forgeside, Cwmbran, denied two charges at a Cardiff Crown Court hearing.

He pleaded not guilty to causing Elliott Stephens grievous bodily harm with intent and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

MORE NEWS:

Cost of flood clean-up in Monmouthshire likely to run to tens of millions

Serial class A Newport drug dealer jailed again

Newport knifeman who attacked ex-partner and friend 'wished he'd killed them'

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in Cwmbran on November 12, 2019.

A trial date of July 14 was set.

Prout was granted conditional bail by Judge Richard Twomlow.