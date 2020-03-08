PEOPLE in Wales can now carry out a symptom check for coronavirus through a new online symptom checker launched by the NHS in Wales.

The four-stage system - available here - should be the "first port of call" for for those who have worries about any symptoms they or their loved ones are showing, says the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust (WAST).

This is because as the NHS Wales 111 telephone advice line is currently very busy.

"We know lots of you are worried about Coronavirus. That's why we've developed our new online symptom checker," said a WAST statement.

"This should be your FIRST port of call for advice. 111 is very busy, so bear with us especially if you're awaiting a call back."

The checker has been launched with the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK having risen to more than 200. So far, only two cases have been confirmed in Wales.

Worldwide to date, there have been more than 106,000 and 3,600 deaths.

Italy - where the number of cases is approaching 6,000, by far the largest of any country in Europe - has taken the step of quarantining 16 million people, around a quarter of its population, in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

