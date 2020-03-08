TWO more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Wales, taking the total to four.

The cases involve two people from the same household in Pembrokeshire, both of whom have recently returned from northern Italy.

They are being treated in a "clinically appropriate setting", said Wales' chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton.

"All appropriate measures to provide care for the individuals and to reduce the risk of transmission to others are being taken," he added.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to assure the public that Wales and the whole of the UK is prepared for these types of incidents.

"Working with our partners in Wales and the UK, we have implemented our planned response, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public.”

To protect patient confidentiality, no further details regarding the individuals will be released.

The number of cases in the UK as a whole has risen to more than 200.

Dr Giri Shankar, incident director for the coronavirus outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said the process of identifying and contacting close contacts of the two new patients is ongoing, and added:

"Both individuals have been in self-isolation since their return to Wales.

“Both individuals have been assessed by a specialist infectious disease consultant and they are being managed in a clinically appropriate setting.

“All Welsh residents who meet the current testing criteria for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) are being offered testing.

"As of Friday 6 March, 634 people in Wales have been tested for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). We will be publishing the number of people tested in Wales every Thursday at 3pm."