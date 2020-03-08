A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

DYLLAN PRIESTLEY, 44, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, was jailed for nine weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to five counts of theft after stealing bottles of mixed spirits and a packet of crisps from Tesco.

He must pay £260 compensation.

TOMAS PALMER, 23, of Wern Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted common assault and criminal damage.

He must complete 60 hours of unpaid work and was made subject of a 12-month restraining order.

Palmer must pay £205 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW JOSHUA PHELAN, 26, of Maesgwyn, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was jailed for 17 weeks, suspended for 24 months, after he pleaded guilty to harassment, two counts of assault by beating, resisting a constable, having a bladed article and sending offensive messages.

He must observe an electronically monitored curfew for six months, attend a building better relationships programme for 29 days and undertake a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Phelan must pay £307 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL CRIAG MICHAEL, 32, of Cantref Road, Abergavenny, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted persistently making use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another.

He was made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a 12-month restraining order.

Michael must pay £130 in a fine and a surcharge.

NATHAN THOMPSON, 23, of Aran Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for six months after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence.

He was also made the subject of a six-month restraining order and ordered to pay £106 in costs and a surcharge.

BARRY CULLEN, 53, of Molescombe, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted common assault.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.

SEAN ANTHONY SCOTT, 26, of Dan y Deri, Abergavenny, was ordered pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

BEN CAUCHI, 24, of Upperwood Street, Bargoed, was jailed for 14 days after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from a period of imprisonment.