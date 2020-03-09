Shine Food Machinery has been creating high-end commercial catering kitchens in Newport for almost have a century. DAN BARNES found out more.

The company was set up by the late John Shine to provide equipment and servicing locally, as well as bespoke manufactured products, design and management services to the catering industry on a national level - and today still operates as a family-owned and managed business.

Shine began life in a small workshop in their current location in Stephenson Street Industrial Estate, with offices in Corporation Road.

Then, in the year 2000, they began work extending the workshop to incorporate the offices in Stephenson Street.

An early Shine flyer

"Even that has had extension on extension," explained compliance manager Lee McArdle.

The company is now run by Mr Shine's two sons Jon and Julian Shine.

"We currently employ more than 60 staff across sales, accounts, purchasing, installation, manufacturing and operations," said Mr McArdle.

"The business provides a full 3D design, manufacture, installation and maintenance service for commercial catering kitchens.

"We have installed kitchens in some prestigious venues such as the House of Commons, Royal residences, The Olympic Stadium, Selfridges in London, and even a type 45 destroyer in Scotland.

The former offices in Corporation Road

"One of our most recent projects was in the new International Convention Centre Wales (ICC) where we completed the design, manufacture and install of three kitchens."

Mr McArdle said that being part of the team at Shine was a mindset as much as anything else and that ensuring that promises were delivered upon was paramount.

"We dedicate ourselves to building opportunities one customer at a time, and leverage our experience to help solve any challenge that may impact on the progress of maintaining those relationships," he said.

"It’s not just business, it’s personal.

"We achieve excellence by always striving to do better."

They certainly seem to be doing just that, as over the past five years the firm has picked up no fewer than six industry awards.

The awards picked up by Shine over the past five years are:

Catering insight Awards 2019 – Distributor of the year – Nationwide

Catering insight Awards 2018 – Distributor of the Year - Nationwide

Catering insight Awards 2017 – Distributor of the year – Rest of the UK

Made in Wales Awards 2017 – Winner Green sustainable Manufacturer of the year

Catering insight Awards 2016 – Distributor of the Year – Rest of the UK

Catering insight Awards 2015 – Distributor of the Year – Rest of the UK

It is not just the accolades driving the company forward however.

Becoming part of the Newport community and operating in the heart of the city for such a long time reaps its own rewards.

"Being part of the community for the company means a great deal for us," said Mr McArdle.

"We actively seek apprentices in engineering, giving opportunities to learn our craft and to gain qualifications in Newport college. We are currently looking at an intake of traineeships for the engineering department with full in-house training for candidates who don’t necessarily want to go to college or may not have the grades to enter into an engineering apprenticeship, but have a desire to work hard and gain experience in an engineering environment.

"Some of our previous apprentices have been with the company for more than 25 years and have moved on into installation and design.

"It’s a real family environment with family attitudes, we all work part of a team."

Shine operate what they call the It's Your Time To Shine initiative to entice potential apprentices to the firm.

"We are offering traineeships within the engineering department," said Mr McArdle. "You will receive full in-house training in fabrication, sheet metal work, welding and health and safety, with an option to progress into electrical engineering or plumbing.

"Experience is an advantage but not necessary as full training is given.

"However an interest in engineering is required. Please contact careers@shine.co.uk to receive an application form."