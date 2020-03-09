A NEWPORT man whose home was nearly washed away during Storm Dennis has spoken of the 'invaluable' support offered by friends and complete strangers following the ordeal.

Leigh Adams and his family bought and moved into their home on Troed-y-Gaer Road in Redrow's new Carnegie Court estate in Bassaleg in 2018 - but last month had to flee the house at 6am after surging flood waters caused a bank to collapse.

Since then, the family have been living out of hotel rooms - and have been fighting for a response from Redrow in order to remedy the situation.

And now it seem things have finally started moving forward, as neighbours set up a petition calling on the developer to give the family a new home, which has so far been signed by more than 2,200 people.

"So many people have offered love and support, but for the most part there is little to be done," said Mr Adams.

"The almost immediate response has been breathtaking.

"This kind of support is invaluable to us, it breaks our hearts that people show so much compassion."

And now Mr Adams has revealed Redrow had been in touch with him and have invited him to meet with the local managing director in Cardiff.

"I've also been contacted by Newport (City Council's) Planning and Development department," he said.

"They said an investigation has begun to find out if anything was amiss during construction."

Mr Adams added that he had been told there would be a meeting between the planning and development department and Redrow - but that he had not been invited to attend.

The Carnegie Court development was originally turned down for planning permission by Newport City Council in 2005 on the grounds of flood risk and the loss of the flood plain.

That decision was upheld by a planning inspector - but in March 2007 was overturned by the Welsh Assembly, which concluded new flood defences promised by Redrow would mean the houses would be protected.

A Newport City Council spokeswoman said: "Following the devastating flooding last month, Newport City Council is working with the landowners, developers and statutory partners to facilitate any additional measures required to protect people and property."

And a Welsh Government spokesman said: “The recent flooding is a stark reminder of how vulnerable many communities are to flooding, and how important the planning system is in managing flood risk whilst ensuring we continue to build the number of homes needed.

"Our policy framework clearly states houses should not be built on flood plains.”

Redrow have said they will not be adding further comment.

The petition can be found at change.org/p/redrow-homes-redrow-homes-give-the-adams-a-new-home