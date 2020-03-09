NEWPORT County AFC are teaming up again with Newport Live and Alzheimer’s Society Cymru to host the city’s second sponsored walk for dementia.

Last year’s inaugural event saw 350 members of the public joined by then-mayor Cllr Malcolm Linton, as well as MPs, AMs, city councillors and County players, management and directors to raise funds for people living with dementia in the city.

This year’s walk will take place on Sunday, April 5, starting at 11am from The Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre.

The gentle 3km walk is open to all ages and abilities and will support Alzheimer’s Society Cymru.

READ MORE:

All money raised by the Newport Walk for Dementia will be used for local dementia services. Last year’s event raised more than £6,500.

A JustGiving event has been set up to ensure money raised from the walk is used in the Newport area. Fundraisers can use the link to set up their own individual JustGiving page for the event by visiting bit.ly/NewportWalkForDementia

Money raised through Facebook directly is not guaranteed to be ring-fenced for local use, so organisers are encouraging walkers to only use approved fundraising tools such as the JustGiving event.

Newport County AFC’s director of equality and diversity, Colin Faulkner, said: “We’re excited to have teamed up with our partners to make this event happen again. The money raised last year makes a real difference to people affected by dementia in our area.

“We probably all know someone or have lost someone with dementia.

"Research suggests a correlation between football and an increased chance of getting dementia so it’s important as a club we provide support for those in our community and raise awareness.”

Steve Ward, chief executive at Newport Live, said: “After the fantastic success of last year’s walk we are thrilled to be hosting and taking part in Newport’s second Walk for Dementia with Newport County AFC.

"This important event will raise vital funds for people in Newport living with dementia and supports our aim to inspire our city’s residents to be happier and healthier.”

Paula Langston, regional fundraising manager for Wales for Alzheimer’s Society Cymru, said: “We are thrilled and really excited to retain this fantastic partnership with both Newport County AFC and Newport Live for a second year and will be supporting the Newport Walk with pride and passion.

“Dementia is now the UK’s biggest killer, with someone developing it every three minutes. Too many are facing dementia alone and we urgently need to improve care, offer help and understanding and find new treatments for people affected.

“As part of our continued commitment to people living with dementia, funds raised through this partnership will support with the ongoing delivery of Dementia Connect, life changing research and our one to one flagship service called side-by-side, which offers individuals support to continue enjoying their hobbies, pastimes and passions with a volunteer they have been appropriately paired with.

“Alzheimer’s Society Cymru is proud to unite against dementia with Newport County AFC and Newport Live to improve the lives of people affected in the local community. A big thank you to all involved.”

Registration for the 2020 Newport Walk for Dementia can be completed online newportlive.co.uk/riverfront