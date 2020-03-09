THE Welsh Government has joined forces with the Welsh NHS, business organisations, local government, universities, the voluntary sector and trades unions to call on the UK Government to overhaul the planned post-Brexit migration system.

A range of organisations from different sectors across Wales have signed up to the position paper - and in a letter to home secretary Priti Patel, Wales' counsel general and European transition minister Jeremy Miles has called for changes to UK Government plans.

The Wales migration position paper calls for:

• The £25,600 salary threshold to be scrapped or reduced

• Any new immigration system to be low cost and minimise admin costs

• A route for unsponsored migration, consistent with a points-based system

• The new policy to recognise the demographic challenge facing Wales

• Adequate time to introduce a new system

• UK Government to ensure migrants are aware of their rights and have them upheld

Mr Miles said: “The UK’s future migration policy is of profound importance to Wales. It will have significant impacts on our future, economy, communities and culture. Any reform must take into account the needs of Wales.

“Together, we are sending a very clear message – we need a migration system that works for Wales, that works for our businesses, our schools and Universities, our care homes and hospitals, so we continue to have the skills and people we need.

“What the UK Government is currently proposing does not work for Wales.

“The fact that this paper has been agreed by such a broad range of organisations, from across the public, private and voluntary sectors in Wales, speaks volumes about the strength of feeling we are articulating here.

"We hope this powerful message from Wales about our future immigration needs is finally taken on board by the UK Government.”