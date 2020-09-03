Coronavirus latest, as case confirmed in Newport

Coronavirus latest, as Newport resident among two more to test positive
- A patient from Newport has tested positive for coronavirus
- The prime minister is holding an emergency meeting later to determine whether to bring in emergency measures to halt the spread of coronavirus.
- A man in his 60s became the third person in the UK to die of the disease yesterday.
- Meanwhile, the Welsh Government has asked for special powers to tackle the outbreak.
