GP SURGERIES across Wales will receive packs of face masks, gloves and aprons for their personal protection as they treat people with suspected coronavirus, announced Health Minister Vaughan Gething.

Packs were prepared over the weekend, and will be distributed to the 640 GP surgeries in Wales this week.

The Minister also authorised Personal Protection Equipment to be released from stockpiles for use by front line NHS and social services staff.

“These packs are part of robust infection control measures that we have in place, and I want to reassure people that we are working closely with NHS Wales and social services across the country to implement our planned response," said Mr Gething.

“It is important that frontline medical and social care staff have the equipment they need to keep them safe while they help people with suspected coronavirus.

“The face masks, gloves and aprons are part of a stockpile that we have in place as part of our contingency planning should they be needed to support our NHS and social services."