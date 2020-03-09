A CRASH on the eastbound carriageway of the M4 approaching the Prince of Wales Bridge is causing tailbacks.

One lane is closed following a multi-vehicle accident between J23 M48 and J22 M49.

The closure is causing delays back to J23 M48, with the AA reporting a travel time of around 15 minutes.

This may have also contributed to further delays on the motorway around Newport, adding to the usual Monday morning traffic.

The emergency services have been contacted for more information.