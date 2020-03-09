A BRYNMAWR man was killed in a car crash on early on Sunday morning.

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road, near Tredegar, at around 1.15am on March 8.

The crash involved one car - a white Volkswagen Polo – which had two occupants inside.

A 22-year-old man from the Blaina area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

Paramedics from the South Wales Ambulance service also attended the incident.

The road was closed for a number of hours following the crash.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101, or via the force’s social media channels on Facebook and Twitter, quoting reference 2000084152.