AN 18-YEAR-OLD was taken to hospital after being assaulted in Chepstow.

A group of men were approached by three other men in the car park near Chepstow Library on Manor Way at around 11.15pm on Thursday, March 5.

One of the group, the 18-year-old man, was assaulted. He was taken to hospital and was released the same day.

READ MORE:

Gwent Police are investigating the assault.

A police spokesman said: "The offender is described as white, about 25 to 35 years old and around 6ft tall. He had short brown hair which was spikey on the top and a beard, he was wearing a red top and jeans.

"If you have any information that could help please call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 518 of 05/03/20.

"Alternatively you can direct message us via our Facebook or Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."