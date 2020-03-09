PLANNED strike action at a Newport secondary school has been called off by two teachers' unions.

Caerleon Comprehensive School said the NASUWT and NEU unions "have withdrawn the planned industrial action for this week", in a statement shared online this afternoon (Monday).

The school will be open for students "as normal".

Union members had planned to take three days of strikes this week – on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday – as part of an ongoing backlash against plans to change the staff structure.

A spokeswoman for the NEU said its members had "agreed to pause their activity in advance of meaningful discussions".

Teachers previously told the South Wales Argus they feared the restructuring would lead to demotions and be "detrimental" to pupils' education.

They also made allegations the school had been underfunded.

In response, Newport City Council expressed "disappointment" over the industrial action, and urged the teachers to return to work, saying: "There is no doubt pupils will be seriously disadvantaged if strike days continue."

During this week's planned strikes, union members at Caerleon Comprehensive planned to picket in the village, at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay, and outside Newport council offices in the Civic Centre.

But the school said this action would no longer go ahead.

The developments follow a statement from city council leader Jane Mudd, who last Friday said she had held "productive discussions" with union representatives.

"Working together, we can overcome the problems we face and we will do this responsibly and within our legal and financial constraints," Cllr Mudd said. "I attended the meeting with union representatives...and was able to hear first-hand the concerns that led to the industrial action.

"The pupils and their education is at the forefront of all our minds as we try to resolve this dispute."

The NEU said the strike action had been paised and the next steps would depend on the nature of future discussions.

David Evans, Wales secretary for NEU Cymru, said: "We welcomed the opportunity to meet with Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of the council; and other council officials to enable them to hear the concerns that have led to the industrial action.

"I think it is clear that our members are extremely concerned about the education of young people in the school, especially those with special, or additional learning needs although per-pupil funding does still remain a concern."

NASUWT was contacted for comment.

