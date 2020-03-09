THE FAMILY of a 21-year-old man who died in a crash on the Heads of the Valleys Road have described him as "full of joy and love for everyone he met."

Dylan Sullivan, from Brynmawr, was pronounced dead at the scene following a crash on the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road, near Tredegar, at around 1.15am on Sunday, March 8.

In a tribute, Mr Sullivan's family said: “Dylan was one of the funniest and kindest people, he was full of joy and love for everyone he met.

“He was an amazing son, a loving brother, a caring uncle, a proud family member and an epic friend.

“Our hearts are broken and life will never be the same without our blue eyed boy.

“As a family, we are grateful for the love and support we are receiving and wish for our privacy to be respected as we come together and grieve for our Dylan.”

(21-year-old Dylan Sullivan died in a crash on the Heads of the Valleys Road. Picture: Gwent Police.)

The crash involved one car – a white Volkswagen Polo – which had two occupants inside.

A 22-year-old man from the Blaina area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101, or via the force’s social media channels on Facebook and Twitter, quoting reference 2000084152.