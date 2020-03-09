CONGESTION charges may be introduced in Wales as part of plans to cut the number of cars on the nation's roads.

Transport minister Ken Skates has commissioned an independent review into the benefits – and drawbacks – of charging drivers for using certain roads.

The Wales-wide review will consider bringing in fees as a way of improving congestion, air quality, and carbon emissions; as well as encouraging people to shift from driving to more sustainable transport.

The review will also look at the viability of bringing in charges for retail and workplace parking.

"We must do all we can in Wales to decarbonise our transport network, improve air quality and reduce congestion," Mr Skates said. "Achieving these objectives will benefit our environment, our economy and our society."

The transport minister said investing in and incentivising public transport and active travel (walking and cycling) were "vital" in encouraging people to make fewer car journeys.

"However, demand management measures may also be needed to achieve a significant modal shift from road to more sustainable transport in Wales," he added.

Mr Skates said the review would "help inform national and regional policy" alongside the ongoing work of the South East Wales Transport Commission, which was set up in the wake of the relief road decision to find alternative ways of improving congestion around Newport.

The review will be conducted by Derek Turner, a former Transport for London chief who behind the introduction of a congestion charge for drivers in London city centre nearly 20 years ago.

Mr Skates said the review would be concluded in the autumn, though Mr Turner may be called upon "from time to time" to give evidence and analysis to Welsh ministers.