GERAINT Thomas wannabees got the chance to see how they compared to the Tour de France winner last week at an event at the National Velodrome of Wales in Newport.

The Ultimate Track Cycling Experience is three hours of adrenaline pumping track cycling, time trials, fun activities and food.

It is the ultimate challenge for the keen cyclist; compete against friends and family or compare your time against legends of the sport.

Three British Cycling qualified coaches were on hand throughout the day to offer riding advice and tips.

There was a full two to three hours of track time during the event and helmet and bike hire was included, as well as track mitts for each rider.

Riders got the chance to complete free laps of the steeply banked velodrome and less confident attendees had the chance to first learn to ‘Ride the Wheel’.

The event was ultimately aimed towards a 500m Time Trial with times displayed on the live big screen and a pursuit race to finish.

There was even a smoothie bike to provide refreshment, but noit at the expense of exercise.

The Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales in Newport is one of five indoor velodromes in the UK and the only indoor velodrome in Wales.

It hosts national and international competitions with talented young riders and adults alike striving to be the best that they can be.

The velodrome played host to Team GB and Paralympic GB as they prepared for Olympic and Paralympic games.

The velodrome has supported them in their success in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Prior to the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, we also hosted Australian and USA squads.

Welsh Cycling is based at Wales National Velodrome and has daily training sessions developing new talent and preparing for competitions.