DETECTIVES investigating a burglary are appealing to the public for help after jewellery, cash and two sets of BMW car keys were taken in a raid.

The break-in happened on Mountain Road in Caerphilly at around 3.40pm on Thursday, March 5.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “If you recognise the man in these images or have any information that could help, please call us on 101 quoting number 2000081020 or you can direct message us on Facebook or Twitter.”

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.