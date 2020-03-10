A FORMER actor and founder member of a project to turn a listed building into a Gwent theatre has been left in a paralysed state after a car accident near Brynmawr.

Tony Barnes, from Ebbw Vale, says he doesn’t remember much about the incident on Thursday, February 27, but thinks his van skidded across the road and ended up in a ditch beside the B4248 travelling to Brynmawr from Blaenavon.

A former walk-on artist, Mr Barnes last appeared on screen in 2010, and is now a carer and a writer.

“I had been staying with a friend in Pontypool and I was on my way back home when it happened,” said Mr Barnes.

“The road must have been slippery, but all I remember is ending up in a ditch and being told I couldn’t bend my back.”

Mr Barnes, who has featured in multiple episodes of Casualty, has been told his back is so badly damaged that he won’t be able to walk for up to eight weeks and might require significant surgery.

“If I do bend my back or move about, they’ve said I could do real damage to my vertebrae,” he added. “To not be able to walk is quite daunting, I just hope I’ll be back to normal by the end of the eight weeks.”

After being in the hospital for over a week, Mr Barnes says he is starting to feel better, and praised the nursing staff at Abergavenny's Nevill Hall Hospital.

“I’m feeling a lot better now and I’m in less pain. It’s boring and a little embarrassing lying here, but I feel lucky to still be here.

“The staff here do a terrific job and have really looked after me well. They deserve a medal for the work they do.”

Mr Barnes worked tirelessly in the nineties for a project to preserve the grade II-listed boilerhouse, a distinctive part of the since demolished Dunlop Semtex factory. The project fell through in 1998, but Mr Barnes received significant praise for his work.

He is hoping to make a full recovery and has not written off television work in the future.

In the meantime, he is planning on finishing a book on Elvis Presley’s connection with Wales.