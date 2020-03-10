CAMPAIGNERS working to stop a much-loved Monmouthshire church will hold a meeting to discuss their options later this month.

Efforts to save St Teilo’s Church at Llanarth, near Raglan, began in earnest in January after it emerged the building could be turned into a house.

But, when the news emerged, Project Treftadeth Llanarth Cymru Heritage Llanarth Wales, run by the Village Alive Trust, began a feasibility study set to explore alternative options for the church.

In the next phase of the project, a public meeting will be held at Llanarth Village Hall on Wednesday, March 18 at 7pm, when suggested proposals will be unveiled.

The feasibility study is being undertaken by Architect Stefan Horowskyj and conservation consultant Edward Holland.

The Village Alive Trust, a local buildings preservation charity, has been given a grant from the Architectural Heritage Fund to aid the study to find viable alternatives to save the Grade Two listed building, which has been closed since 2013 after a survey showed that extensive repairs were required.

The church was put up for sale in 2019, but the Church in Wales has allowed the group time to formulate a campaign to challenge the sale, and ensure the building continues to serve a purpose in the community.

Trust chairman, Pat Griffiths, was married at the church over 40 years ago and saw her late father and mother, 92, serve as wardens in the church.

“We have been receiving some amazing responses to the appeal for people to give us their views, and support has come from as far away as Northern Ireland,” she said.

“This church is obviously considered a landmark in people’s lives, whether they have lived locally or have family buried there.

“Our proposals could see this church open again with a fresh, welcoming and inclusive community purpose.

“We really hope people will come along with their ideas and support for the project.”

Trust volunteers have been delivering questionnaires through newspaper articles and online.

Anyone who has family buried in the churchyard or who would like to receive a questionnaire is urged to contact the Trust on 01873 821418, or 821405, or email village.alive@btinternet.com.