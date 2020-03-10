Here are some of the things that were making the headlines in the Argus 100 years ago on March 10, 1920.

Careless Visitors

Diphtheria in Abercarn district

Abercarn Lighting, Sanitary and General Purposes Committee met on Tuesday, Mr W H Richards presiding; also present Messrs A E Meredith, T Purnell, W Jones, J Williams, H E Williams, E Smith, W D Thomas, Tom Griffiths, L Bullock, Jack Davies, David Davies and Dr T A Gregg.

Careless visitors - in his report, the medical officer (Dr Griffith) stated during February 12 deaths were registered and 62 births, giving rates of 7.5 and 39.1 per 1,000 respectively. Cases of scarlet fever had been notified at Cwmcarn, Newbridge, Crumlin and Llanhilleth. They were however, of a mild type. Six cases of diphtheria had been notified at Cwmcarn, but there had been no fresh cases during the past week. Mr Jack Davies asked the Medical Officer whether he had any idea of the origin of the diphtheria. Dr Griffith: Probably it's direct infection. There has been diphtheria in Pontywain for a couple of months, and we cannot prevent people visiting, despite advice to the contrary. One death has made people realise that it is a serious thing. Replying further to Mr Davies, Dr Griffith remarked that the cases were isolated so far as possible; but up to the present they had not been sent out of the district. Mr Davies: If we could devise ways and means of isolating these children it would be all the better.

The Medical Officer and Sanitary Inspector (Mr S A Moses) were appointed to attend the 31st Congress of the Royal Sanitary Institute at Birmingham.

Mr David Davies complained of the poor lighting at Llanover Street and the matter was referred to a sub-committee.

Cruelty To A Horse

Newport man fined

Wm Ward, Chepstow Road, was charged on Wednesday at Newport with being drunk in charge of a horse and cart, and cruelly ill-treating a horse on the 9th inst.

PC Farr deposed that there were weals on the horse's body and that when he questioned the prisoner he replied "I'll kill him before I finish." He was locked up.

According to the evidence of PC Hurn, the prisoner whipped the horse in an unmerciful manner. Witness shouted to him to stop, but he did not do so, and continued beating the horse. Prisoner was drunk and had to hold on to the counter when in the police office.

Another witness stated that the horse could scarcely stand, and the man who was in the cart with him rolled about.

Prisoner denied both charges, and said he had not driven a horse before for 14 years. He was a labourer at Lysaghts Works.

The Clerk: Would you like to give evidence?

Prisoner: I had better say nothing. I'll get off all the better (laughter).

The Bench fined him 40s for drunkenness and 20s in the cruelty case, the alternative being a month's imprisonment.

It was stated that the whip was a steel lined one and it was produced in Court.

Who Is The Girl?

Mystery of Sarah Vaughan

Does she belong to Newport?

A paragraph appeared in Several London papers on Tuesday to the effect that "a little girl of about 10, who was found wandering in the streets of Raphoe, Co. Donegal, a month ago, and who did not know her name or religion, has been identified as Sarah Vaughan, a native of Newport, Mon."

We at once instituted inquiries locally, and discovered that nothing was known to the Roman Catholic clergy, the police, or the Board of Guardians, no report having been made as to the disappearance of any such child. We then telegraphed to the Superintendent of Police at Raphoe, asking if he could obtain from the child and supply her Newport address, and to this he has cautiously replied that the address is not known. Who then, is the child, and to whom does she belong?