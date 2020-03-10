A BLAENAU Gwent school is aiming to go green – with the installation of solar panels.

The 60kw panels have been installed on the roof of Brynmawr Foundation School - and is one of the largest rooftop installations in the county.

One of the school’s eco-committee members Ruby in year 11 said: “We are really interested to work out how much electricity the solar panels will generate. Not only is the school saving money, but we are also saving the environment.”

Headteacher Gerard McNamara said: “Brynmawr takes its environmental responsibilities very seriously. Pupils are very passionate to reduce the school’s environmental impact.

“We are delighted that the school has been able to reduce its carbon footprint and work in partnership with a Welsh Co-op to install solar energy to reduce our environmental impact.

“We understand that the solar panels will generate more than 50,000kwh (kilowatt hours) per year – and this will have a carbon saving of 18 tonnes of CO2.”

The school will be incorporating the solar power in their lessons by analysing data from the panels, which were installed by Egni Corp, and assessing how different weather types affect the amount of energy produced.

Egni director Rosie Gillam said: “We’d like to thank the pupils for their enthusiasm throughout the project and to the staff for facilitating the install. We are developing a range of educational materials and look forward to coming back to Brynmawr Foundation School to undertake some lessons with the pupils, to explain how the technology works and inspire some future solar engineers hopefully.”